Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 92,004 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,004 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.36% of New Jersey Resources worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

