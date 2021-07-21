Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 21,985 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552,081 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $16,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFNC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

