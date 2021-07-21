Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 623,632 Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 623,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,682,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.17% of Nielsen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

