Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $16.93 Million Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,024 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.57% of Vonage worth $16,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Vonage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

VG stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

