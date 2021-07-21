Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78,595 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Silgan were worth $17,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $1,612,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 81.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 27.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after buying an additional 198,428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Silgan by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after buying an additional 64,584 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $6,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.