Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Short Interest Update

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 927,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE RL opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.20. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.71.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 14,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $1,856,181.00. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.