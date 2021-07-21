Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Short Interest Up 26.7% in June

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.68. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

BPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,092,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

