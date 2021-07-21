adidas (ADS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for adidas (FRA: ADS):

7/8/2021 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($400.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/7/2021 – adidas was given a new €360.00 ($423.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/7/2021 – adidas was given a new €310.00 ($364.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/6/2021 – adidas was given a new €315.00 ($370.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/2/2021 – adidas was given a new €360.00 ($423.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/1/2021 – adidas was given a new €320.00 ($376.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2021 – adidas was given a new €260.00 ($305.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

7/1/2021 – adidas was given a new €330.00 ($388.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/30/2021 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($400.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($400.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/25/2021 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – adidas was given a new €317.00 ($372.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($400.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – adidas was given a new €363.00 ($427.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – adidas was given a new €315.00 ($370.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($400.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA:ADS opened at €305.40 ($359.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €301.64. adidas AG has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

