Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,805 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.