Berkley W R Corp Makes New $489,000 Investment in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 49,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMIU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

