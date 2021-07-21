BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $295.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

