BSW Wealth Partners Invests $293,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in General Mills by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,013 shares of company stock worth $3,793,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

