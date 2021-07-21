BSW Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 5,139 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,769,518.39. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

