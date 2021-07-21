Zacks: Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). SunPower reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,274 shares of company stock worth $1,495,172 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. SunPower has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

