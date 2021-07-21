BSW Wealth Partners Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

