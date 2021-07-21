Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $157.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $158.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.