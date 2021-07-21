BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in The New York Times were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYT opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.