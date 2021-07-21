Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Reduced by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.27. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

