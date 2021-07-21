Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

Zoetis stock opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $202.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

