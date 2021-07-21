DMScript (DMST) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last Week

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $205,992.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00107355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00144097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,541.11 or 0.99979010 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

