Genesis Shards Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $233,865.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00107355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00144097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,541.11 or 0.99979010 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.