DX (Group) (LON:DX) Given New GBX 50 Price Target at Liberum Capital

DX (Group) (LON:DX) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DX stock opened at GBX 33.25 ($0.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.15. DX has a twelve month low of GBX 14.25 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £190.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42.

In other news, insider Lloyd Dunn purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

