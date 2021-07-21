Teck Resources (TCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

