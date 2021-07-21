Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGR opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 67.58%.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Whitaker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $340,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,070. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

