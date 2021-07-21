Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $578.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

