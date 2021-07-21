S&T Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

