Holocene Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 979.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ameren by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.48.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

