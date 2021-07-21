Holocene Advisors LP Buys 25,235 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 129.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLKB. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other Blackbaud news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $50,310.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,847 shares of company stock worth $2,804,564. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.59. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

