Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 65,609 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.