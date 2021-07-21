Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,070 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.22% of CarGurus worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 91.0% during the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 189,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 37.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 191.6% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 947,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 622,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 63.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARG. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other news, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $10,527,000.00. Also, CEO Bin Zhou purchased 1,320,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Insiders have sold 565,117 shares of company stock worth $26,022,694 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARG opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

