Analysts Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target at $19.00

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 4.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 534,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in SciPlay by 438.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 127,067 shares during the last quarter. 16.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

