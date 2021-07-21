Holocene Advisors LP Buys 89,373 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 197.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,373 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,088,000 after buying an additional 327,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Energizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Energizer by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,823,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64,255 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Energizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,054,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Energizer by 7.2% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,048,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Energizer stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.