Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $1,050.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $825.00 to $1,050.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.26.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $633.29 and a 1-year high of $965.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $881.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

