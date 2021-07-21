Man Group plc Lowers Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Man Group plc cut its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208,321 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Simon Keeton bought 1,330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,987,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

