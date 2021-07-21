55,921 Shares in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DWX opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.