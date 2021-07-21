Short Interest in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Increases By 21.1%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,612,085 shares of company stock worth $91,473,503. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Revolve Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 257,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.88.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

