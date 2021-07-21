Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.21% of Iridium Communications worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 48.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,797,000 after acquiring an additional 105,618 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 578,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after acquiring an additional 264,317 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $54.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.