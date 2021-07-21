Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $142.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.63.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $112.58 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

