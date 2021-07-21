Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.57. KeyCorp reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

KEY opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 749,850 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after buying an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

