Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Up 21.7% in June

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 481.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

