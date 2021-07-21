Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Up 21.7% in June

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $10.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.