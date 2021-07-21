Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Increases By 22.0%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $152,558.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DEX opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is a boost from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.