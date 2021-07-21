Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,238,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,814,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,652,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,438,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,586,000.

Shares of NYSE:MON opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

