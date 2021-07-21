Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $963,000.

Shares of MON opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

