EpiK Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $56,224.00 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.85 million and $56,224.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00107236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00140758 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,517.24 or 0.99947856 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins and its circulating supply is 39,856,304 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

