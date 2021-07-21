Rentberry Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $192,481.08 and $3.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00046825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013320 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.15 or 0.00780609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BERRYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.