Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEOG opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24. Neogen has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other Neogen news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.