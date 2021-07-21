Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

