Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock.

Separately, restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,640 ($34.49) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 2,125 ($27.76) and a one year high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 20.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,471.46.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

