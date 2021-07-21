Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.97 Million in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,701,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,672,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,977,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

