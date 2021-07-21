Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $5,916,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $4,236,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $986,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $204,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

Shares of VPCBU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPCBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.